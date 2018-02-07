Fern Park man orders 9 Starbucks drinks, robs baristas, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Fern Park man was arrested Tuesday for robbing a Casselberry Starbucks in 2016, police said.
The robbery happened at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 14 at 168 State Road 436 in Casselberry, police said.
Related Headlines
-
Police: 5 stores burglarized at Oviedo shopping center
-
Police: Gunman shoots Sanford home as family sleeps inside
-
WATCH: SpaceX launches big new rocket; lands 2 boosters
-
Lost women rescued from Seminole County woods
-
Teachers fear new language in education bill puts unions at risk
-
Sanford mother dropped child while drinking wine at bar, deputies say
-
9 Investigates: FDLE investigates possible false report by Winter…
Starbucks baristas said Kenneth Mitchell Trent, 28, walked into the store and ordered a coffee. He sat at the store for a little bit and said he had just returned from the hospital, police said.
Shortly after, Trent went back to the counter to order nine drinks and passed a note with the word “bomb” on it, police said.
Trent did not get any money because another barista walked up to the counter and Trent left the store, police said.
Officers tested blood found in the bathroom and the store for DNA evidence.
On May 18, 2017, Trent’s DNA matched to a state database, investigators said.
Trent was questioned over the phone in October 2017 and provided a number to his attorney, investigators said.
Phone records from T-mobile identified Trent’s phone number and traced him to the Starbucks at the time of the robbery.
Probable cause was established to arrest Trent Feb. 6.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}