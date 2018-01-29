  • FHP: Man purposely hits trooper's cruiser on I-4 in Sanford

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    SANFORD, Fla. - A man purposely struck a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s cruiser Monday, troopers said, causing major backups on Interstate 4.

    Trooper Joseph Perri, 42, was finishing up paperwork in his vehicle off the shoulder of I-4 east in Sanford when the driver of Hyundai left the roadway and struck the cruiser, according to FHP spokesperson Sgt. Kim Montes.  

    Troopers said Ryan Hithersay, 38, got out of the vehicle, walked toward the patrol car and told Perri he purposely caused the crash, FHP said.

    Hithersay was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

    Montes said he will be booked into the Seminole County Jail.

    Perri was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

