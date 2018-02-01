0 Fines accruing against homeowners with ‘Starry Night' mural in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Magistrate David Tegeler has ruled the city of Mount Dora can continue to issue fines against homeowners in their fight to keep a mural.

A spokesperson for the city said a replica of Van Gogh's "Starry Night" violates city code, and the homeowners were slapped with fines.

"It's been absolutely horrendous," said homeowner Nancy Nemhauser.

Nemhauser said they added the mural for their adult autistic son, who they hope can one day live in the home with his caretakers.

"There's art on other homes, other buildings in the city, in the residential district as well, so why are we being chastised for ours when we did what we were told we had to do to keep the wall that our son loves," Nemhauser said.

The fines were reduced in December from $250 a day to $100 – totaling $3,100.

Read: Magistrate judge to decide if Mount Dora man's 'Starry Night' mural violates code

County Circuit Judge William G. Law ruled last month that he couldn't stop the city from imposing fines, but granted a stay in any enforcement, so the fines will continue to add up.

The attorney for the homeowners told Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs his clients will continue to fight for what they see as a violation of their rights.

Read: Mount Dora mural of 'Starry Night' must be painted solid color within 30 days

“This was only as to an imposition of fines, and we still have the appeal going forward as to the underlying violation itself, and that's the far more important issue going forward as to whether or not this ordinance can lawfully and constitutionally be applied to Mrs. Nemhauser and Mr. Jastrozebski and to the mural on their wall and house,” said attorney Jeremy Talcott.

Photos: Mount Dora mural ordered to be removed

City officials said Thursday that the city is also considering putting a lien on the property to "motivate" the homeowners to remove the mural.

Channel 9's Angela Jacobs is following this story. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for updates.

On @WFTV Homeowners say the painting is for their son who loves it & refuse to give up fight for right to keep it on their own property #WFTV pic.twitter.com/6FcvyZMBSY — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) February 1, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.