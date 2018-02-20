Fire breaks out at historic Mote Morris House in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. - Fire crews from Leesburg and Lake County worked to save the a local landmark that caught fire Tuesday morning.
A fire burned a hole through the Mote Morris House at 1195 West Magnolia Street in Leesburg.
The home was built in 1892 and is part of the national register of historic places.
The home was moved in 1990 from North Main Street to its current location. Weddings and several other events are held at the venue, according to its Facebook page.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Channel 9’s Angela Jacobs is also working to find out the extent of the damage to the home. The Leesburg Area Chamber of Commerce posted on Facebook that the home might be unsalvageable.
