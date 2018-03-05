Fire destroys mobile home in Christmas

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters are working to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a mobile home Monday in Christmas.
The fire broke out at a home on Luke Street shortly before 6:30 a.m.
Unknown if structure was occupied. Total loss. Investigating. https://t.co/WXIEpTFCLq— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 5, 2018
When Orange County Fire Rescue crews got to the scene, 80 percent of the home was engulfed in flames.
Firefighters said it’s unknown if anyone was inside the home.
No other details were released.
