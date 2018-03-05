  • Fire destroys mobile home in Christmas

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters are working to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a mobile home Monday in Christmas. 

    The fire broke out at a home on Luke Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. 

    When Orange County Fire Rescue crews got to the scene, 80 percent of the home was engulfed in flames. 

    Firefighters said it’s unknown if anyone was inside the home. 

    No other details were released. 

