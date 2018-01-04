0

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Flames engulfed a home early Thursday in a subdivision near Casselberry, Seminole County Fire Rescue said.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight at a home on Willow Bay Terrace near Semoran Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road.

Officials said two children were awakened by the odor of smoke and went downstairs to tell their parents. All six people in the home escaped the fire.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the blaze, which they believe ignited in the garage and spread to the attic through the home's heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit.

>>> Heating safety tips <<<

The children will stay with relatives, and the adults have sought assistance from the American Red Cross, officials said.

Seminole County Battalion Chief Mark Hall said firefighters respond to many calls at this time of the year, due to unkept heaters.

“They build up a lot of dust due to improper maintenance, so that dust starts burning off and in turn, sets off the alarm systems,” Hall said.

He said routine maintenance is key.

“Your furnace needs to be done by a certified repair person twice a year (and) chimneys once a year in Florida. It’s the general, rule of thumb recommendation,” said Hall.

He said space heaters can also be a hazard. Household items should be kept 3 feet away from a space seater and the heater should not be plugged into a power strip. Space heaters should also be turned off if no one is in the room.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.