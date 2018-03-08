  • Florida House passes gun control, school security bill

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida House on Wednesday passed a $400 million plan intended to improve school safety.

    On the same day the vote happened, students at New Smyrna Beach High School gathered to remember those lost in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland

    The students spent two hours before school speaking out against gun violence and holding a memorial for the 17 victims.

    The students held a moment of silence for 18 minutes--17 to honor the Parkland victims and one to remember a student they lost to gun violence.

    Meanwhile, 270 miles away in Tallahassee, lawmakers worked out the details on the gun bill. 

    Since the Parkland shooting, students, parents and teachers started taking their concerns to lawmakers locally and in Washington to present several options all with the same common denominator -- that they want something to change when it comes to our gun laws.

    On Monday, the Florida Senate passed the gun bill, which includes adding more school safety and security officers at schools. It also gives more funding to mental health resources.

    The bill also includes the Marshall program, which allows employees who were trained by law enforcement to carry guns inside schools.

    The bill also raises the minimum age for rifle purchases to 21 with a three-day waiting period.

    The bill is now headed to Gov. Rick Scott's desk for a signature.

