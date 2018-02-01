Former kicker sues UCF officials over YouTube videos debacle

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former University of Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye is suing UCF athletic director Danny White, President John Hitt, members of UCF’s Board of Trustees and other officials, Channel 9 learned Thursday.
De La Haye made headlines last year when he was ruled ineligible by the NCAA for making money from his YouTube videos.
The lawsuit claims they rescinded De La Haye’s scholarship because he exercised his right to free speech.
De La Haye said in the lawsuit, which was Jan. 25, that he offered to demonetize the posts that referenced him as a student-athlete or posts that showed him doing anything relating to his football skills.
But UCF officials told De La Haye he could not show videos of him throwing a football on the beach with his girlfriend if other videos on the same page were making money.
De La Haye has more than a half-million followers on YouTube and more than 50 million views on his YouTube Channel.
