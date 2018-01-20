Forty two displaced by fire at Windsor Cove apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least 42 people were displaced after a fire at the Windsor Cove apartments Saturday morning, the Orlando Fire Department said.
Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire that broke out at 1470 Mercy Drive around 10 a.m.
Fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the blaze.
The American Red Cross has been notified about the fire.
About 10 total apartment units were affected by the blaze.
42 occupants displaced at Windsor Cove apts. No injuries. Fire investigators looking into cause. Red Cross contacted. About 10 units impacted. pic.twitter.com/dGtW3cT2BI— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) January 20, 2018
