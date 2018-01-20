  • Forty two displaced by fire at Windsor Cove apartments

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - At least 42 people were displaced after a fire at the Windsor Cove apartments Saturday morning, the Orlando Fire Department said. 

    Read: Woman dies after falling from balcony of Carnival cruise ship 

    Related Headlines

    Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire that broke out at 1470 Mercy Drive around 10 a.m. 

    Government shutdown: What would close; would you get your Social Security check, SNAP, WIC?

    Fire investigators are working to determine a cause of the blaze. 

    Read: Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman delivers statement victim against Larry Nassar

    The American Red Cross has been notified about the fire. 

    About 10 total apartment units were affected by the blaze. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories