  • Front of van gets wedged under school bus in crash

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus was involved in a crash on Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. 

    The crash happened on Maple Creek Drive and Waterford Chase Parkway. 

    The front of a red minivan appeared to be wedged under the bus, which was coming from Timber Creek High School. 

    No students or drivers were injured, officials said. 

    No other details were released. 

