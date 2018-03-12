Front of van gets wedged under school bus in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A school bus was involved in a crash on Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.
The crash happened on Maple Creek Drive and Waterford Chase Parkway.
The front of a red minivan appeared to be wedged under the bus, which was coming from Timber Creek High School.
No students or drivers were injured, officials said.
No other details were released.
