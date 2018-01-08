VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Last year marked the third-highest annual death toll on record for manatees, according to state wildlife officials.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said 538 of the marine mammals were found dead in the state’s waterways last year.
Michelle Kerr, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's research institute in St. Petersburg, said red tide algae blooms contributed to a higher number of reported deaths in 2017.
Red tide is when toxic algae bloom, releasing a toxin in the water that kills wildlife.
Statewide, 106 manatee deaths were attributed to watercraft collisions, according to numbers from the FWC. Kerr said watercraft collisions account for about 20 percent of manatee deaths over the past five years.
