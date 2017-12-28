GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Gainesville police officer who was dubbed a “hot cop” and gained national attention during Hurricane Irma has resigned from the police department.
Officer Michael Hamill resigned from the department Dec. 6 when he was scheduled to appear for an internal affairs interview.
Hamill was under two investigations for possible anti-Semitic statements made on his personal Facebook account in August and another concerning sexual relations while on duty, police said.
Police were notified of the possible anti-Semitic posts in September and investigators said the posts were made before Hamill worked at the department.
Both allegations would have been sustained with a possible recommendation of up to termination, police said.
“The Gainesville Police Department takes matters of officer misconduct extremely seriously,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Additionally, GPD has been working with the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, FL.
"All new recruits will tour this museum prior to being sworn in as a Gainesville Police Officer.
“The Gainesville Police Department continues to demand a culture of understanding and respect for all persons that we serve.”
