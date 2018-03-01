Garbage truck hits, kills motorcyclist in Lakeland, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A man was killed when a county Waste and Recycling truck rear-ended his motorcycle, Lakeland police said.
Michael L. Dimezza was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross said. The 53-year-old was rear-ended by the Polk County Waste and Recycling truck on Tuesday.
Police said Dimezza stopped his motorcycle for a traffic light at an intersection. The garbage truck struck the back of the motorcycle, causing Dimezza to be thrown from the bike.
Dimezza was not wearing a helmet, police said.
The driver of the garbage truck was not injured, and no charges have been filed. The driver doesn't work for the county, but for FCC Environmental Services.
FCC's Central Florida regional manager Charles Merkley said the company is conducting an internal investigation.
