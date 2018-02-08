APOPKA, Fla. - Central Florida DACA Dreamers are holding a rally Thursday morning in Apopka to voice concerns about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children.
The rally comes as the program’s deadline approaches.
In Florida, there are 72,000 "Dreamers," or beneficiaries of the program.
The rally will be held at the Hope CommUnity Center, an organization that seeks to empower Central Florida's immigrant and working poor communities.
"It is unconscionable and just mean -- cruel to play with these kids' lives in the way that our government is doing it," said Sister Ann Kendrick, who works with the organiztion. "It breaks my heart, calls me to tears and it gives me great anger."
Kendrick said she won't quit her fight.
