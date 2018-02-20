Gun cellphone case mistaken for weapon at DeLand High School, school officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A DeLand High School student caused a scare Tuesday when some students thought his cellphone case was a gun, school officials said.
The 15-year-old’s cellphone case was shaped like a gun, and many thought it was a real weapon, officials at the school said.
The school district has reported at least 15 threats – all not credible – since the Parkland high school shooting, officials said.
Volusia County Superintendent James Russell and the DeLand police plan to have a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the threats.
That’s a real gun on the left. On the right is the cell phone case .@DeLandPD a 15 year old student had on him today at DeLand High prompting a 30 min lockdown pic.twitter.com/Pa7t89U5sj— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) February 20, 2018
