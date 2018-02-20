  • Gun cellphone case mistaken for weapon at DeLand High School, school officials say

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A DeLand High School student caused a scare Tuesday when some students thought his cellphone case was a gun, school officials said.

    The 15-year-old’s cellphone case was shaped like a gun, and many thought it was a real weapon, officials at the school said.

    The school district has reported at least 15 threats – all not credible – since the Parkland high school shooting, officials said. 

    Volusia County Superintendent James Russell and the DeLand police plan to have a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the threats.

     

     

