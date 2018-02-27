0 Gun violence in schools: A roundtable discussion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Gun violence in schools was the topic of a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning on 96.5 WDBO’s Facebook Page. The discussion was moderated by Channel 9’s Greg Warmoth.

“First of all, I do believe in arming people in the school,” a caller said during the discussion.

The Orange County School District weighed in on the issue of guns in school.

"Arming teachers, not arming teachers, our board has not had that discussion,” said Scott Howatt, with the Orange County School District.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was clear on his take.

"I don't agree with arming school teachers. I have various reasons for that,” Demings said.

However, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been very vocal since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that all teachers should be armed.

“Most logical thing, we have concealed weapons holders, on volunteer basis,” Chitwood said.

Chitwood said there is no magic solution, but the conversation pointed to the need for more money to fix safety issues, following current laws, discussing changing other laws and everyone being held accountable, not just politicians and police.

“It’s happening to peers now. We don't want to grow up and continue to grow up in a generation that does nothing for this,” Chitwood said.

