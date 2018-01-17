High school teacher arrested on suspicion of sex with former student

0

On Tuesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested Lake Weir High School teacher Jason Michael Tarlton, 30, for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female student who he used to teach.

The offense was discovered after inappropriate pictures of Tarlton and the victim were uploaded to a social media application and were brought to the attention of the MCSO School Resource Officer assigned to the high school.



On Tuesday, an MCSO School Resource Officer was made aware of several inappropriate images uploaded to the “Afterschool” phone application depicting Tarlton and the victim in a sexual manner.

One of the pictures showed Tarlton and the victim standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom partially clothed. The other picture was of Tarlton completely nude. Detectives made contact with the victim, who said she accidentally uploaded the pictures from her phone to the application.

The victim advised that she is no longer a student at LWHS, but had Tarlton as a teacher last year. She told detectives that they became friends and eventually became sexually involved. She said that Tarlton told her that he loved her and if he ever got caught, he said she was “worth it.”

Detectives then responded to Tarlton’s residence and placed him under arrest.

Upon taking him into custody, detectives observed a printed copy of the Florida statutes for Chapter 948.30, in plain view on the passenger seat of his vehicle. This statute discusses probation and community control involving sex offenses. The paperwork was freshly printed on Jan. 16, 2018 at 3:19 p.m., hours before his arrest.



Tarlton was charged with one count of sexual assault by a custodian-victim between the ages of 12-18 years old. He has since posted his $10,000 bond and was released from the Marion County Jail.



