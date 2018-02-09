0 Holly Hill woman gets dozens of Amazon packages she never ordered in possible scam

A senior citizen living in Holly Hill says she has been targeted in what's believed to be a growing scam across the country.

The victims said they receive Amazon packages they never ordered.

“The first thing that came was a phone case,” said Toni Blankenship.

About a week after that, she got a box of cellphone chargers and a couple days ago, she received ear buds and a USB connector.

She has no idea why random Amazon packages are showing up at her address.

Blankenship never ordered any of the items and noticed while the deliveries shared the same address, each had a different company name.

“I definitely would like it to stop because it's just kind of creepy,” she said.

Blankenship isn't alone.

A Massachusetts couple has been getting packages they never ordered since October and they are coming from the same address as Blankenship's packages.

“What concerns me is my name and address is floating around in this business environment (where) commonly illegal things are done,” said Mike Gallivan.

One company that sent to Blankenship is currently selling on Amazon.

The Massachusetts couple believes it’s part of a "brushing scam" where companies send free items to boost reviews.

Not knowing if she'll get a surprise bill, more unwanted packages or who has her address, has left Blankenship feeling uneasy.

“Did they sell my name to them? Or is it that easy to pick up a name off of a computer? Makes you think about ordering online too,” she said.

In an email, an Amazon spokesperson said the company has confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or addresses from Amazon.

The company also said it's investigating the cases and will ban users who abuse their review system.

