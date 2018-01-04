ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge agreed Thursday to reduce the bail for an Orlando woman facing charges in the death of a child left in a hot van in a day care parking lot.
Video: OPD evidence shows why child, 3, couldn't escape hot van before death
Myles Hill died in August after he was left for nearly 12 hours in a van parked outside Little Miracles Daycare, investigators said. Temperatures inside the van reached more than 100 degrees, investigators said.
Deborah St. Charles was the driver of the van and admitted she was distracted after she thought she dropped off all the children, investigators said.
St. Charles faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.
During court Thursday, a judge reduced St. Charles bail from $30,000 to $2,500 and she has been ordered not to have contact with children under the age of 18, Channel 9’s Jeff Deal reported. A friend agreed to let St. Charles stay with her at a home in Apopka, but the Department of Children and Families must do a home visit and approve the request because two children live in the home, including St. Charles 14-year-old child.
