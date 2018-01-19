0

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County judge on Friday sentenced a Deltona man convicted of killing his wife and her two children to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

A jury found Luis Toledo guilty during his trial in St. Augustine in November.

He was convicted of killing his wife in a jealous rage in 2013 because of an affair and then killing her two young children to eliminate witnesses. Their bodies were never found.

Toledo faced the possibility of the death penalty, but the jury recommended life in prison.

Felicita Perez, Suarez's mother, took the stand Friday and asked the judge to show no mercy toward Toledo.

"I want him to die in jail and -- every single night and day -- think about the horrible crime he committed," she said.

Perez said that although she was pleased with the sentence and was thankful that she wouldn't have to see Toledo again, she holds onto hope that he'll someday reveal where the bodies are buried.

"I just wish I could have my kids back," said Michael Otto, the children's father. "And I wish we could have a proper place to bury my children."

Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano said Friday that no one believed Toledo's lies.

"I don't believe you are remorseful, and as such, you will receive no mercy from the court," he said.

Toledo showed no reaction to the sentence.

"I'm very pleased because that's exactly what he showed: no remorse, nothing," Perez told Channel 9 after the sentencing. "It's all about him, all about him. He didn't even have a little (remorse), not even for my grandkids."

