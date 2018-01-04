Intruder killed, 70-year-old homeowner injured in Orange County armed burglary, deputies say

0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An intruder was killed by a 70-year-old homeowner Wednesday afternoon during what deputies believe was an armed burglary, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said that two men kicked in the door of a home on Murcott Circle near Old Winter Garden Road at about 5 p.m.

"We believe their intent was to commit an armed burglary of the residence," Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said. "Unbeknownst to them, the resident of the home was inside."

The 70-year-old victim, who was not identified, was armed and opened fire on the intruders, deputies said.

One of the would-be burglars was killed, Williamson said.

One of the two men returned fire, hitting the homeowner, who was later found by his wife outside the home, deputies said.

The second burglar was able to flee the residence, investigators said.

The wounded man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.

His condition was not immediately released.

Neighbor Lenworth McKenzie said this kind of violence is very uncommon for the area.

"To hear that one of the neighbors got shot is kind of weird," he said. "At the same time, you don't hear anything like that in this neighborhood."

Anyone with information on the shooting or whereabouts of the second intruder is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline, at 800-423-TIPS.

