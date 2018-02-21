  • Investigation underway after man found shot to death on front porch of Orange County home

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s.

    Deputies responded to a home on Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street on Tuesday night, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch.

    Deputies are interviewing witnessed and people who were in the home.

    A gun was found at the scene but it’s not clear if it was used in the shooting, deputies said.

    The Sheriff’s Office helicopter was hovering over the scene to search for any other victims or anyone in hiding, but nothing was found, deputies said.

    Deputies have called the death “suspicious” and have not ruled it a homicide.

    No other details were released.

