0 Investigation underway after man found shot to death on front porch of Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in his 20s.

Deputies responded to a home on Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street on Tuesday night, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch.

Deputies are interviewing witnessed and people who were in the home.

A gun was found at the scene but it’s not clear if it was used in the shooting, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter was hovering over the scene to search for any other victims or anyone in hiding, but nothing was found, deputies said.

Deputies have called the death “suspicious” and have not ruled it a homicide.

No other details were released.

Stay with wftv.com for updates.

Orange County deputies on scene at Toledo Street & Goldenrod. Working to get more info on nature of investigation @WFTV pic.twitter.com/fJjbIrV6wo — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) February 21, 2018

OCSO helicopter appears to be circling above the crime scene area at Goldenrod & Toledo @WFTV pic.twitter.com/q7SGpb0FbF — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) February 21, 2018

OCSO says a man in his 20s died from multiple gunshot wounds here. No suspect info and no one in custody. It’s being investigated as a suspicious death @WFTV pic.twitter.com/oyKCyd783e — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) February 21, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.