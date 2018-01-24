Jennifer Kesse: Police seek tips 12 years after Orlando woman disappeared

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Chief John Mina will host a news conference Wednesday, which marks 12 years since a 24-year-old Orlando woman vanished, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said Jennifer Kesse disappeared sometime between 10 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2006 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2006.
Investigators said her car was later found at the Huntington on the Green Condominiums, about one mile from her home.
"We never stop searching for missing persons," Orlando police spokeswoman Michelle Guido said. "On this anniversary, we are enhancing our focus and asking anyone with information to come forward and help us solve this case."
Kesse's relatives, detectives who have been investigating her case and Crimeline representatives will also attend the news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
