OCOEE, Fla. - Jury selection started Tuesday in the trial against an Ocoee police officer charged with shooting into a home during a domestic dispute response in February 2016.

Officers Carlos Anglero and Stephanie Roberts went to a home on Belhaven Falls in Ocoee, but dispatchers reportedly sent them to the wrong address.

Dispatchers used cell towers to pinpoint the caller's location, investigators said. Winter Garden police said one of the dispatchers was given a written letter of counseling for errors that were made during the call.

The homeowner told Channel 9 Eyewitness News in February 2016 that the officers never identified themselves as members of law enforcement.

The homeowner said he heard a knock at the door at 1:30 a.m. and asked four times who was at the door.

After receiving no answer, the man got his gun.

When the homeowner opened the door, the officers saw the gun and began shooting, he said.

The officers fired nine shots into the home, but no one was injured, investigators said.

Anglero has maintained that his actions were consistent with his training in a life-or-death situation.

Roberts wasn't charged in the shooting, but was later fired for padding her time sheet, Ocoee Police Department officials said.

She is expected to take the stand during the trial for the prosecution and defense.

Prosecutors have announced they plan to call eight witnesses in the case, including the homeowner, his wife and his son.

