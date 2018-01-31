  • Kissimmee police investigate home invasion at apartment complex

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Angela Jacobs

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday morning.

    The home invasion happened at 1 a.m. at the Essex Park Villas in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue, police said.

    Police have not said if anyone was hurt or if any arrests have been made; however, there is still a large police presence at the scene.

    No other details have been released.

    Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

