KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are investigating a home invasion Wednesday morning.
The home invasion happened at 1 a.m. at the Essex Park Villas in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue, police said.
Police have not said if anyone was hurt or if any arrests have been made; however, there is still a large police presence at the scene.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
On @WFTV As more CSI units arrive, investigation that began after reported home invasion at 1am shows no signs of slowing #WFTV pic.twitter.com/VhKoCCKG8A— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) January 31, 2018
