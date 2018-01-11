Kissimmee to host Puerto Rico Governor's town hall

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló will hold a press conference on January, 12, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM in Kissimmee, Florida following a town hall meeting from 10:00 a.m. - NOON with the Puerto Rican community. The Governor will discuss Puerto Rico’s ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria as well as policy issues impacting the island.
Related Headlines
Kissimmee Civic Center
201 E Dakin Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Town Hall: 10-NOON
Press Conference: NOON-12:45 p.m.
Read more stories from Osceola County.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}