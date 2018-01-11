  • Kissimmee to host Puerto Rico Governor's town hall

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló will hold a press conference on January, 12, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM in Kissimmee, Florida following a town hall meeting from 10:00 a.m. - NOON with the Puerto Rican community. The Governor will discuss Puerto Rico’s ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria as well as policy issues impacting the island.

     

    Kissimmee Civic Center
    201 E Dakin Avenue

    Kissimmee, FL 34741

    Town Hall: 10-NOON

    Press Conference: NOON-12:45 p.m.

     

