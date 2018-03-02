Kissimmee Walmart evacuated due to bomb threat

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A bomb threat evacuated a Kissimmee Walmart Friday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Someone called the Walmart at 4444 W Vine Street around 10:23 a.m. and said there was a bomb in the store, deputies said.
The store was evacuated while law enforcement investigates the threat.
No one was injured.
Deputies did not say when they expect the store to reopen.
