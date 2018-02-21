0 Lake County Sheriff's Office offers class on treating trauma patients

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, a Central Florida sheriff's office is launching a program to train people how to treat wounds and stop excessive bleeding.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies said that, during a mass shooting event, their main goal is to take out the threat.

They may not have time to give medical attention and that's where the new training comes into play.

"After the Sandy Hook school shooting, the Department of Homeland Security determined some of the victims would have survived if people would have known how to control the life-threatening bleeding," said Bill Hilchey, a retired firefighter and paramedic.

The American College of Surgeons developed a training program on how to control bleeding.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is now launching the training.

Participants will learn how to control bleeding on a limb, treat wounds and create tourniquets.

Hilchey, one of the teachers, used a simulated wound and artery to show how to stop excessive bleeding.

"So, what we would do is, put this clotting agent in the wound area, and we're going to take gauze and all we're going to do is start stuffing that in there until we get so much packed in there, it’s actually outside the wound area,” he said. “And then, what we're going to do is take one or both hands and put pressure on it."

Simulated wound for training on how to stop bleeding

The instructor will also teach people how to use things such as belts, ties or T-shirts to stop bleeding.

The sheriff’s office plans to offer the training for free.

Deputies said they want to make it as common as CPR training.

