Lost women rescued from Seminole County woods

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two women were rescued Monday after they got lost in the woods in Seminole County, deputies said.
Deputies were called at 7:19 p.m. to Osprey Trail and State Road 419, in Longwood.
Rebecca Powell, 26, and Samantha Smith, 23, called 911 to say that they were lost and sent their GPS coordinates from their phone to deputies.
Deputies on foot and the sheriff helicopter helped in the search. They walked through 6-inch water and mud and broke branches and limbs to create a pathway, deputies said.
Deputies made their way to the main trail, and the sheriff helicopter alerted deputies they were within 100 feet of the women.
The women were found exhausted and muddy from the trail.
The women told deputies they were out enjoying nature and exploring when the realized they were lost and the sun was setting, investigators said.
