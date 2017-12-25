Magic Kingdom back open after brief closure due to capacity issues

ORLANDO, Fla. - Magic Kingdom has reopened after a brief closure Monday due to capacity issues, the company said on its Twitter feed.
Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom were not affected by the closure..
For information on park availability as the day goes on, guests can call 407-560-5000.
Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/mN0ankvKjz— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017
