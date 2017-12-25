  • Magic Kingdom back open after brief closure due to capacity issues

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Magic Kingdom has reopened after a brief closure Monday due to capacity issues, the company said on its Twitter feed.

    Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom were not affected by the closure..

    For information on park availability as the day goes on, guests can call 407-560-5000.

