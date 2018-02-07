  • Man arrested on charges of sexual assault on woman in Kissimmee

    By: Kelly Healey

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in December, Kissimmee police said.

     

    Investigators arrested 25-year-old Louis Raul Mundo III Tuesday.

     

    Police said a woman was sexually battered in the parking lot of a Kmart on West Vine Street in Kissimmee. 

     

    Surveillance pictures were taken from a Race Trac gas station after the incident happened and before Mundo began walking southbound on North Thacker Avenue, police said. 

     

    Mundo was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping to commit a felony. 

     

    He was booked into the Osceola County Jail without bail. 

    Louis Raul Mundo III - Accused of Sexual assault - Kidnapping in Kissimmee
    Kissimmee Police Department composite sketch released 12/19/17

