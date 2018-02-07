Man arrested on charges of sexual assault on woman in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in December, Kissimmee police said.
Investigators arrested 25-year-old Louis Raul Mundo III Tuesday.
Police said a woman was sexually battered in the parking lot of a Kmart on West Vine Street in Kissimmee.
Surveillance pictures were taken from a Race Trac gas station after the incident happened and before Mundo began walking southbound on North Thacker Avenue, police said.
Mundo was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping to commit a felony.
He was booked into the Osceola County Jail without bail.
