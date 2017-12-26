Man charged with punching ATM

Cocoa, Florida - Cocoa Police have arrested and charged a 23-year-old male for punching an ATM outside a Wells Fargo Bank, located at 834 North Cocoa Boulevard in Cocoa Florida. Police say on Nov 29 at around 1:00 pm, a bank manager was notified that the suspect, identified as Michael Joseph Oleksik, was outside the bank punching the screen. Wells Fargo security confirmed the incident after viewing the surveillance video.
Shortly afterwards, Oleksik contacted the bank by phone. He stated that he punched the ATM's screen because the machine was giving him too much money and he didn't know what to do. He stated he was in a hurry and had to go to work and left the bank after causing the damage to the ATM.
Damage to the ATM exceeds $5,000. Oleksik was charged with felony criminal mischief.
