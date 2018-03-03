  • Man fatally shot during fight with neighbors in Daytona Beach, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman fatally shot a man in Daytona Beach Saturday morning, police said. 

    Police said the woman shot the 46-year-old man after he got into a fight with a friend of hers before 11:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Shady Place. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Woman whose bones were found in home's walls likely fell to death through attic floor, police say

    During the fight, police said the woman stepped outside and shot the man. 

    The man, who was shot at least once, died at the scene, police said. 

    The woman has been arrested, according to police. 

    Read: Police: Dead toddler's mom arrested after crash because car seat was wedged in console

    Police have not identified either the man or the woman. 

    This is developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for details. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories