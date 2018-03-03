Man fatally shot during fight with neighbors in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman fatally shot a man in Daytona Beach Saturday morning, police said.
Police said the woman shot the 46-year-old man after he got into a fight with a friend of hers before 11:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Shady Place.
During the fight, police said the woman stepped outside and shot the man.
The man, who was shot at least once, died at the scene, police said.
The woman has been arrested, according to police.
Police have not identified either the man or the woman.
Daytona Beach Police is investigating a homicide that occurred this morning just before 11:30 at 201 Shady Place. The incident was sparked by a dispute among neighbors. There is one deceased male; a female suspect has been arrested.— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) March 3, 2018
