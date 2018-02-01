Man sentenced to 30 years after planning sex with children to celebrate birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Sanford man who planned to have sex with two young children to celebrate his 35th birthday was sentenced Wednesday to more than 30 years in federal prison.
A federal judge in Orlando sentenced Andrew Goldberg after he pleaded guilty in October to attempting to entice minors to engage in sexual activity and distributing child pornography.
Goldberg was the administrator of two online social networking groups that he created to distribute child pornography. The groups had 120 members, authorities said.
Court documents said Goldberg was arrested in July after undercover FBI agents began corresponding with him on the internet.
Court records show Goldberg told the agent he wanted to play with a little girl for his birthday and the agent offered his fictitious daughters, ages 9 and 11. They agreed to meet at a McDonald's, where he was arrested.
Agents found 405 child porn images on Goldberg’s phone.
