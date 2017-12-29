VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Ormond Beach man was arrested Friday for setting up a website to raise money for military veterans and then pocketing the donations, Volusia County deputies said.
Christopher Blake, 46, is accused of setting up Second Chance Veterans Foundation, deputies said.
Deputies said the foundation was bogus and they fear there are many fraud victims.
It’s unclear how much money Blake collected in donations.
Investigators have urged anyone who has donated to the foundation or has made contact with Black to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-943-7866.
VCSO arrests an Ormond Beach man who claimed to be raising money for veterans, but deputies say it was all a scam— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) December 29, 2017
