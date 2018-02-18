Man shot at Orange County apartment complex, suspect at large

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in an Orange County apartment complex Saturday night.
The man, who police have not identified, was shot at the Courtyard Villas on Trovati Street near Rio Grande around 8:30 p.m., deputies said.
Deputies are searching for a suspect.
Deputies were not able to provide a description of the suspect.
A man hunt is underway after a man was shot in the Courtyard Villas on Trovati Street according to @OrangeCoSheriff deputies @WFTV pic.twitter.com/oGX23Brqe1— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) February 18, 2018
