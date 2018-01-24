0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 92-year-old woman was badly beaten by a man who showed up at her home and asked to use the bathroom, Orange County deputies said.

The woman was attacked last week in the area of Hiawassee Road, north of Highway 50, deputies said.

She tried to fight her attacker but broke her back in the struggle, according to deputies. She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she had to undergo hours of surgery.

Deputies said because she was the only witness, they had to wait until Monday to interview her about the attack and come up with a composite sketch.

The victim, who was not identified, is a 40-year resident of Orange County and is well-known in her neighborhood, deputies said.

She does not know the alleged attacker.

Deputies said the man knocked on her door and asked to use the bathroom.

When she refused, he became aggressive, deputies said.

The woman is expected to be OK.

Detectives hope a composite sketch will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

