COCOA, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a homicide at a Cocoa motel was identified Friday, Cocoa police said.
A nationwide search for Joshua Keravouri, of Maryland, began last week after Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, was found dead at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.
Keravouri had arrived at the hotel with Hilliard, but investigators were unable to identify him.
Detectives later found Hillard's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Cruze, abandoned near the intersection of the Florida Turnpike and U.S. Highway 27 near North Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.
Detectives are working with U.S. marshals to locate Keravouri.
No other details were released.
