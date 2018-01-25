WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police are searching for a man who stole a car with a young girl inside, investigators said.
Police are searching in the area of West Colonial and 9th streets Thursday where the man dumped the car after he realized a girl was in the vehicle, police said.
Police said they don’t believe the thief knew there was a child in the car when he took the vehicle.
The incident began when the suspect stole the car from Cash Stop Pawn Shop, police said. The father left the car running with his 4-year-old inside while he went into the business, investigators said.
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News here for updates.
