  • Man who claimed he buried Natalee Holloway killed trying to kidnap woman

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    NORTH PORT, Fla. - A man who once claimed he helped bury the remains of missing Alabama girl, Natalee Holloway, has died after he was stabbed during a foiled kidnapping in North Port, which is south of Siesta Key.

     

    John Christopher Ludwick, 32, tried to kidnap a woman Wednesday as she left her driveway on Wesley Lane in North Port, police said.

     

    Officers said she fought back and Ludwick was stabbed in the struggle. He ran, but officers found him in a wooded area on South Biscayne Drive between Coco Solo Avenue and Herbison Avenue.

     

    Ludwick died at a hospital.

     

    Holloway disappeared in 2005 on a post-high school trip to Aruba, and her disappearance has remained a mystery as no one has been charged.

     

    Ludwick was a friend of Joran Van der Sloot, the prime suspect in th%page_break%e Holloway case.  Holloway was last seen with Van der Sloot at a bar in Aruba.

     

    Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for killing student Stephany Flores on the fifth anniversary of Holloway’s disappearance in 2010.

     

    North Port police said they've informed authorities involved in the Holloway case of Ludwick's death.

     

