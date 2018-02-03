  • Masked men shoot, kill man in Astatula, deputies say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ASTATULA, Fla. - Masked men shot and killed a 24-year-old man in a targeted attack in Astatula Friday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Astatula police found Kevin Trejo shot along the 13000 block of Delaware Avenue around 11 p.m., authorities said. 

    Witnesses told police Trejo had been shot by masked men.

    Paramedics pronounced Trejo dead at the scene. 

    The Astatula Police Department turned over the investigation to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

    Sheriff’s detectives said this was not a random attack. 

    Authorities said they had no further details to release. 
     

