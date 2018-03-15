0 MetroPlan Orlando asks for community feedback to improve Corrine Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - MetroPlan Orlando is working to improve transportation options on two miles of Corrine Drive, between US-1792 and Bennett Road in Orlando.

Time is running out for neighbors in the Audubon Park area to give their final thoughts on what they want to see on Corrine Drive.

Liz Kazyk and her husband said they have owned the Dear Prudence boutique on Corrine Drive for 18 years, and in that time, they've seen a lot of congestion.

"Something has to begin. Let's put it that way," Kazyk said.

MetroPlan Orlando laid out a variety of different options online for residents and business owners to choose from, including five-lane road concepts with street parking and sidewalks.

Other options offer three lanes with street parking, sidewalks, and cycle tracks.

“I'm a bicyclist, so I would like to see it made more bicycle friendly. So, it's a tough problem they have to deal with,” neighbor Stuart Lilie said.

MetroPlan Orlando officials said they are hoping to get community feedback by Friday.

Neighbors are asked to go online and rate the different design concepts.

"I'm all for it. I'll put up with the construction. You know, everyone has to," Kazyk said.

But Lilie has his concerns.

"My concern which is shared by a lot of neighbors is that whatever is done still allows for the volume of traffic because this is a main artery for this whole area," Lilie said.

