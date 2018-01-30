TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Florida missing child alert has been issued for a 16-year-old, agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.
Jacob Mayo was last seen Jan. 17 in the area of 1800 block of South Deleon Avenue in Titusville, authorities said.
Mayo was last seen wearing a gray Dickies jacket, a black hoodie and black or dark gray pants.
Mayo identifies as a female and may go by the name “Jackie,” investigators said.
Mayo might be with David Lewis, who was driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, Florida tag number DTHA05.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact FDLE Missing Endangered Persons at 1-888-356-4774 or the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.
