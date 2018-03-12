Mother, teen arrested after teen caught driving with children in car

PALM BAY, Fla. - A teenage driver without a license was caught driving a car full of children around Palm Bay, police said.
They said the youngest child was 2 years old and there were no car seats or booster seats in the car.
The 17-year-old’s mother gave her permission to drive the children to the store and now they’re both facing charges, police said.
An officer spotted the car driving too close to other cars on Babcock Street.
There were three children in the car ages 10, 7 and 2, and no adults or safety restraint systems.
When the teenager’s mother, Najah Williams, showed up at the scene she allegedly told police, “I know she doesn’t have a license. I’m the one that gave her permission to drive.”
Police said she told them she didn't drive the children to the store because she didn't feel very well.
According to a report, when asked why she didn't ask her roommate, who has a valid license, to drive the juveniles, Williams shrugged her shoulders and stated, "I don't know."
She and her daughter are facing child neglect charges.
