OCALA, Fla. - Multiple people were injured and an Ocala elementary school was put on lockdown after a Monday evening shooting in the 1800 block of SW Seventh Place, police said.
Victims were taken to the hospital, but the number of people injured and the severity of their wounds was not immediately released.
The shooting was reported at about 5:20 p.m.
Extended day activities were taking place at Dr. NH Jones Elementary School, causing officials to put the school on lockdown as a precaution, the Ocala Police Department said.
No other details were released.
