Naked homeless man found hiding in nursery closet at Orlando home, police say

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 37-year-old homeless man was arrested this week after he was allegedly caught hiding naked in the nursery closet of an Orlando home, police said.

Kevin Jones was inside the closet while a young mother was feet away getting her 3-month-old baby ready for day care, the Orlando Police Department said.

When the woman, who asked not to be identified, opened the closet door, she said she found Jones inside, naked and touching himself.

“He seemed startled, but he just continued to stare at me,” she said.

The woman screamed and her fiancé ran into the room and held Jones down while she got the baby and her 2-year-old son out of the room.

The children’s father hit Jones, but the man was able to escape and run out of the home, police said.

He was found and arrested nearby, investigators said.

The family had moved into the Colonialtown home on Christmas Eve after renovating the property.

It was three days later that the homeowner allegedly found Jones in the closet.

The family was so shaken by what happened, they said they were considering selling the dream home they just moved into.

“To be in my baby’s nursery and to find something so horrific and experience that,” the woman said. “We just feel stripped of our safety, our sense of security. The innocence of what should be a serene room in our home.”

The family also has many questions about how Jones got into the closet in the first place.

“We don’t know how he got in, how long he’d been in here (or) what he did when he was in here,” the woman said. “I don’t know if he watched us as we slept.”

Jones was arrested and charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance, burglary of an occupied dwelling, exposure of sexual organs and two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

He was being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

Mom speaks out after finding naked man in 3 month old daughter’s nursery closet. Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @wftv pic.twitter.com/58tcrGb8wJ — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) December 30, 2017

© 2017 Cox Media Group.