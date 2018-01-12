TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida is moving ahead with a new law to crack down on texting while driving.
Texting while driving is considered a secondary offense in Florida, meaning an offender has to be committing another traffic infraction, like speeding, before an officer can punish someone for texting on the road.
Florida is one of only four states where texting while driving is a secondary offense.
Senate Bill 90 would make it a primary offense.
The bill has cleared two Senate panels and the Legislature may pass it during session Friday.
