New Smyrna Beach man arrested after admitting to producing child porn, deputies say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach man was arrested after deputies say he admitted to producing child pornography, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies began investigating Jonathan Erb, 33, two days ago when the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, authorities said.
Erb was arrested initially on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana at a McDonald’s in New Smyrna Beach, deputies said.
Investigators executed a search warrant on his cellphone during the investigation.
Detectives found numerous pornographic images and videos in Erb’s possession that depict female children between the ages of 4 and 9.
According to detectives, Erb admitted to manufacturing child porn and identified a young child in a sexually explicit photograph that was taken in New Hampshire in 2017.
Detectives said he also admitted to possessing videos of child pornography during the investigation.
Detectives have not identified any local children as victims so far.
Anyone with information that may identify a potential victim is asked to contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-254-1537.
Erb is being held in the Volusia County Jail on $78,000 bail.
