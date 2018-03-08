  • Ocala driver leaves scene after killing bicyclist, reports crash later, police say

    OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested early Thursday after Ocala police said he hit a bicyclist and left him to die on the side of the road. 

    Police said Harold Fleming, 41, was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck east on Northeast 24 Street shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday when he veered into the west lane and hit Perry Perez, 33. 

    Perez was thrown on the shoulder of the road, where his body hit utility pole wires, police said. 

    He died at the scene. 

    Police said Fleming continued to drive down the street, but eventually stopped and called 911 to report the crash. 

    Fleming faces charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. 

