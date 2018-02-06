0 Ocala police announce amnesty program to fight opioid epidemic

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police said they are fighting a growing heroin and opioid epidemic.

There have been 22 overdoses and seven deaths since the year started, police said.

Officers have saved two people using the Narcan drug, which reverses an overdose of opioid, including heroin and pain medications such as morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.

Police announced a new amnesty program Tuesday that may help save lives.

“If you show up, you’re not going to get arrested. If you bring us drugs, we will take them and destroy them; paraphernalia, we’ll destroy that,” said Ocala police Chief Greg Graham. “You’re not going to get arrested. You’re not going to get charged for that.”

Instead of being arrested, addicts will be offered help.

Graham explained the department is hoping the initiative will help stop the opioid problem, because so far, nothing else has.

He said there were 78 overdose cases last year with six resulting in deaths.

“We’ve had 22 overdoses so far this year, seven resulting in deaths. So, the problem isn’t getting better, it’s getting worse,” Graham said.

Dan, a recovering addict at The Center rehab facility, said he’s happy the department is working to get other addicts the help they need.

“The last time I overdosed was in August. I bit through my tongue and choked on my blood,” said Dan, describing the last time he overdosed on heroin.

He said he’s overdosed numerous times, but said last time was different.

When he woke up in a hospital, he felt lucky to be alive.

“Honestly, I couldn’t even get high anymore. The drugs stop working. It was like I was going through the motions to feel normal,” said Dan.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Tampa on Wednesday to discuss the nationwide effort to fight the opioid crisis and drug trafficking.

In October, President Donald Trump signed an order officially declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

